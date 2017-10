ಗೇಲ್ 'ಗುಪ್ತಾಂಗ' ಕಂಡು ಆಘಾತದಿಂದ ಕಣ್ಣೀರಿಟ್ಟೆ: ಮಸಾಜರ್

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Massage therapist claims cricket star Chris Gayle exposed himself to her in team changing room https://t.co/v9r6TaqRzo

English summary

A massage therapist said she "cried uncontrollably" after West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle allegedly exposed himself to her, telling a Sydney court on Wednesday (October 25) it left her "very upset."