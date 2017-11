ದ್ವಿಶತಕ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ 70 ವರ್ಷ ಹಳೆಯ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಪೂಜಾರಾ

Cricket

Mahesh

Cheteshwar Pujara has just hit his 12th 200+ fc score - the most by an Indian. Went past Vijay Merchant 11 (KS Ranjitsinhji 14) #RanjiTrophy

English summary

In what could be understood as a good news for Team India ahead of the upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka, Cheteshwar Pujara has regained his touch with the bat.