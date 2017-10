ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಜತೆ ನೂಪುರ್ ನಿಶ್ಚಿತಾರ್ಥ

Cricket

Congratulations to @BhuviOfficial and Nupur Nagar on getting engaged. May God bless you with lots of happiness. pic.twitter.com/OpIV4gZ8m2

Two days after revealing the identity of his would-be wife, India pacer Bhuvneshar Kumar has been engaged.The 27-year-old pacer from Meerut has been engaged to his 'better half' Nupur Nagar.