ಕೆಪಿಎಲ್: ಇಂದು ಬಿಜಾಪುರ ಬುಲ್ಸ್-ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ಯಾಂಥರ್ಸ್ ಫೈನಲ್ ಹಣಾಹಣಿ

Cricket

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bijapur Bulls have ensured a date with Belagavi Panthers in the final of Karnataka Premier League 2017 with a four-wicket win over a spirited Namma Shivamogga side at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium on Friday, September 22. The final held on sept 23 in Hubballi.