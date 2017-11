Tumkur

Manjunatha

English summary

Karnatakas famous swamiji Sri Siddaganga swamiji's name is going to have place in guinness book of world record.siddaganga Mata's farmer Principle Chandrashekarayya collected swamijis social and spirutual works stastics and also collected Matas statistics and going to submit to guinness book of world recordin few days. ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಹೆಸರು ಗಿನ್ನೆಸ್ ಗೆ?