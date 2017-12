ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಧರ್ಮ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ?

Tumkur

Manjunatha

English summary

Siddaganga Shivakumara swamiji is not happy with separate religion protest' said Srishyla Jagadguru in Tumakur today. Srishyla Jagadguru spent some time with Shivakumara swamiji today. and He said Swamiji is unhappy with the separation of religion.