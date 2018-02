ಮಠ ಮಾನ್ಯಗಳು ಮುಜರಾಯಿ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಗೆ: ಸೊಗಡು ಶಿವಣ್ಣ ವಿರೋಧ

Tumkur

ತುಮಕೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former minister Sogadu Shivanna warned chief minister Siddaramaiah that Don't impose rule or any control on religious mutts. He was addressing te press in Tumkur on Thursday and said Siddaramaiah shouln't act like dictator.