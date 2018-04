ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಕಾವು ತಾಗಿದ ಮೇಲೆ ಸೊಗಡು ಪರ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಗೌಡ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್!

Tumkur

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Tuamkuru rural BJP MLA B.Suresh Gowda batting for former minister and BJP leader Sogadu Shivanna in the part meeting for ticket, which was held in Ramanasri California, Begaluru on Friday. Here is the latest developments of Tumakuru BJP.