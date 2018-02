ಭದ್ರಾವತಿ : ಮೈದೊಳಲು ಗ್ರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ, ಕಾಗೋಡು ಭೇಟಿ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Shivamoga MP B.S.Yeddyurappa and district in-charge minister Kagodu Timmappa visited the Mydolalu village on February 13, 2018. 3 dead and more than 30 fall ill in Mydolalu village near Bhadravathi after drinking suspected polluted water.