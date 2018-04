ಭದ್ರಕೋಟೆ ಶಿಕಾರಿಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಬಾರಿಯೂ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಗೆಲುವು ಸುಲಭ

Shimoga

oi-Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Shikaripur has over the years become a B S Yeddyurappa bastion. This year too the equations are unlikely to change and the BJP's chief ministerial candidate appears to be in with a very good chance. The Congress picked G B Malatesh, a block Congress president and municipality member. Congress took a lot of its followers by surprise when it announced a weak candidate for Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.