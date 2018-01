ಎಟಿಎಂ ದರೋಡೆಕೋರರನ್ನು ಥಳಿಸಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿಸಿದ ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರು

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Villagers have successfully captured six miscreants who had attempted loot Canara bank ATM at Sante kadur village of Shivamogga on Monday night and rescued security guard who was beaten by thieves.