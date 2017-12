ನಾಲಗೆಗೆ ಚಪಲ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಸುವ ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ವಿಘ್ನೇಶ್ ಪಾನಿಪುರಿ

Shimoga

ಸುಧನ್ವ, ನೆಂಪೆ

English summary

Vignesh panipuri, a chat centre at Koppa circle, Tirthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district. You can taste unique flavour of masala puri, pani puri, bhel puri and sev puri here. Raghavendra and Nagesh prepare all chats item at home. Reasonable price and tasty chats is identity of Vignesh panipuri.