'ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಹೋರಿ ಬೆದರಿಸುವ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ ನಿಷೇಧ'

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

This year Bull taming to be banned in Shivamogga district said Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare on Oct 21. last year two person death, who was gored by a bull at a bull-taming competition in Tallur village in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district.