ದೇಗುಲದ ಹುಂಡಿ ಜತೆಗೆ ಸಿಸಿಟಿವಿ ಕದ್ದೊಯ್ದ ಕಳ್ಳರು!

Shimoga

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Shivamogga Crime beat : Miscreants robbed Puradalu Basaveshwara Temple and taken away CCTV and hard disk along with Hundi (offering) money worth Rs 80,000. In another incident a youth dead on spot when rammed on to Lorry near Malavagoppa.