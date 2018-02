ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ರಾಜಕೀಯ, ಕಣ್ಣೀರಿಟ್ಟ ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

BJP Shivamogga district president Rudregowda group Wednesday met Yeddyurappa, urged Shivamogga city constituency BJP ticket for him. KS Eshwarappa is also ticket aspirant for same constituency shed tears in a press meet on Thursday, when journalist asked about latest development of the party.