70 ರಿಂದ 100 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಯು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Nitish Kumar led JD(U) will contest more than 70 seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018, said JD (U) Karnataka unit president Mahima Patel.