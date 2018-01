ನಾಗಾ ಸಾಧುಗಳು ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗಕ್ಕೆ, ಅದ್ದೂರಿ ಸ್ವಾಗತ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Two Naga Sadhu's arrives to Shivamogga to participate in spiritual yaga and Homa's. Dharma Jagaran Samiti members welcomes Naga sadhus.