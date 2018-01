'ಜನಾರ್ದನ ಪೂಜಾರಿಯವರ ಆತ್ಮಚರಿತ್ರೆ ಪಾಪದ ಕೊಡ'

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDS leader and Soraba MLA Madhu Bangarappa expressed unhappiness about senior Congress leader Janardhana Poojari autobiography Sala Melada Sangarama. Autobiography had several false information about his father S.Bangarappa said, Madhu Bangarappa.