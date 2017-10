Shimoga

Gururaj

English summary

It is painful sight to see miscreants inscribing their names on the rock in Kavishaila in Kuppalli, where national poet Kuvempu used to sit with other Kannada poets. Kavishaila is a rock monument made of megalithic rocks and dedicated to Kuvempu. Kuppalli is located in Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district.