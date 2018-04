ಶಿಕಾರಿಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ 75ರ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪಗೆ 25ರ ಯುವಕನ ಸವಾಲು!

Shimoga

oi-Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

25-year-old Vinay Rajavath contesting for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 from Shikaripura assembly constituency, Shivamogga against Karnataka BJP Chief Ministerial candidate B.S.Yeddyurappa. Vinay Rajavath filed his nomination on April 22, 2018.