ಫೆ.12ರಂದು ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ಬೃಹತ್ ಸಮಾವೇಶ

The Janata Dal (Secular) organized mega rally in Thirthahalli assembly constituency, Shivamogga. B.S.Yeddyurappa's close aide, Shivamogga DCC bank president R.M.Manjunath Gowda joined JDS on January 23, 2018.