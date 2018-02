ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಗೆ ಶಿಫ್ಟ್ ಆದ ಕಿಮ್ಮನೆ-ಮಂಜುನಾಥ ಗೌಡ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ

Shimoga

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

JDS members on Wednesday protested in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly opposing the ruling Congress demand to allow a debate over the alleged multi-crore gold loan scam in Shivmogga District Central Cooperative Bank. This scam involves JDS member and its candidate for Thirthahalli, RM Manjunatha Gowda.