ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ : ಬಂಡಾಯ ಬಾವುಟ ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಉಚ್ಚಾಟನೆ

Shimoga

Gururaj

English summary

Janata Dal (Secular) expelled Narasimha Murthy from party. Narasimha Murthy Shivamogga city party president and recently he announced that he will contest for 2018 Karnataka assembly elections as rebel candidate. JD(S) announced H.N.Niranjan as party candidate for Shivamogga city assembly constituency.