ಜೋಗ ಜಲಪಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ ಕರಾಳ ಅನುಭವ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಕೋತಿರಾಮ

Shimoga

Nayana

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kothirama alias Jothiraj recalls his horrible experience when he had gone to Jog Falls on 27th night in search of young man from Bengaluru, who had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from Jog. Jothiraj had to spent entire night in the water, as there no one to rescue him. He said if young man from Bengaluru comes out safe, he will be more than happy.