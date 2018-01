ಅಪ್ಪನಿಗಾಗಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಡುವೆ: ಬಿ.ವೈ.ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BS Yeddyurappa's son Thirthahalli MLA B.Y.Raghavendra said he is ready to leave his constituency for his father. He also said he is ready to contest from any constituency.