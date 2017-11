ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು : ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಮಾರಪರ್ವ ಯಾತ್ರೆ, ಜನಸಾಗರ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karnataka JDS president HD Kumaraswamy addressed Kumaraparva yatra in Shivamogga on November 8, 2017. Kumaraswamy begins state tour on November 7 for party's election campaign for 2018 assembly elections.