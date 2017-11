ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ : ಯುವತಿಗೆ ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ಕಿರುಕುಳ, ಯೋಧನ ಬಂಧನ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A CRPF jawan Ravikumar has been arrested by Jayanagar police on charges of sexually harassing a women at a cinema hall in Shivamogga. He was beaten up before being handed over to police by people.