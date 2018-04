ಶಿಕಾರಿಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ, ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನು?

Shimoga

oi-Gururaj

English summary

Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy on April 5, 2018 made a appeal to the public to give his party a chance in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Kumaraswamy addressed huge rally in B.S.Yeddyurappa's home town Shikaripura, Shivamogga.