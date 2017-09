ಸಾಗರದ ಗಾಯಕ ಚಿನ್ಮಯ ರಾವ್ ಮುಡಿಗೆ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಗರಿ

Shimoga

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Chinmaya M Rao from Honagodu a small village in Sagar taluk, Shivamogga district has recorded his vocal for 6621 sanskrit Shlokas of Sri Gurucharita which is 28 hours 8 minitues 30 seconds long. He has title of everest world record.