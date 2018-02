ರಾಹುಲ್ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಭೇಟಿ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಮೊಟಕು: ಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ ಕುಟುಕು

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Leader of opposition in state council, KS Eshwarappa criticised that the government has cancelled the ongoing session to participate in AICC chief Rahul gandhi rally who is visiting the state. The government has concerned about his leader not about people's issues which would be discussed in the session.