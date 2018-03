ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ: ನವೀಕೃತ ಶರಾವತಿ ವಿದ್ಯುದಾಗಾರ ಲೋಕಾರ್ಪಣೆ

Shimoga

Manjunatha

Posted By: ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Power minister DK Shivakumar and Kagodu Thimmappa inaugurate renovated Sharavathi power plant in Shivamogga. DK Shivakumar announce salary hike to KPTCL employees.