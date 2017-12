ಸೊರಬ ರಾಜಕಾರಣ : ರಾಜು ಎಂ.ತಲ್ಲೂರುಗೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Congress invited Raju M Tallur to join party. Shivamogga district Soraba taluk leader Raju M Tallur two days back resigned for BJP primary membership. He may contest as Congress candidate for Karnataka assembly elections 2018.