Shimoga

Gururaj

English summary

Karnataka BJP president B.S.Yeddyurappa addressed Nava Karnataka Parivartan Yatra in Shikaripura, Shivamogga district. Shikaripura is the home constituency for B.S.Yeddyurappa, his son B.Y. Raghavendra is the sitting MLA.