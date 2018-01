ಭದ್ರಾವತಿ : ಮಾರಿ ಜಾತ್ರೆಗೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದ ಕೋಣಗಳು ಪೊಲೀಸರ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ!

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Police detained buffalo in Bhadravathi, Shivamogga district on January 2, 2018. Police received information that a buffalo was slaughtered during the jatre in Komaranahalli. Karnataka High Court had issued a direction that animal sacrifice should not be allowed in public during the car festivals or jatre.