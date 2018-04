ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಗಪ್ ಚುಪ್ ಆಗಿಬಿಟ್ಟರೆ ಈಶು ವಿಲವಿಲ!

Shimoga

oi-Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: All eyes would be on these constituencies since it also houses Shikharipura, which is B S Yeddyurappa’s constituency. In this context it would be interesting to look at the Shivamogga constituency from where K S Eswharappa of the BJP would be contesting.