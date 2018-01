ಪೂಜಾರಿ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಮುಟ್ಟುಗೋಲು ಹಾಕಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ ಎಂದ ಬಂಗಾರಪ್ಪ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former chief minister S Bangarappa fans urges to ban former central minister Janardhana Poojari's auto biography 'Sala Melada Sangrama'. Protest in Shivamogga on Tuesday.