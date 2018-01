ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ: ಪಂಚಾಯಿತಿ ಸದಸ್ಯನ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ

Shimoga

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

In Shivamogga's Gavatoor, Panchayat member Asif attacked by unknowns. Asif is now in Manipal hospital. Case booked in Rippanpete police station.