ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ನಡೆಸಿ: ನಾಯ್ಡುಗೆ ಜೈರಾಮ್ ಪತ್ರ

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh writes to Rajya Sabha chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to convene a special two-week session in May-June to discuss important issues. pic.twitter.com/3fxTvW7Ur6

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Naresh has written a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, seeking a special two-week session in May-June with an aim to "pass important legislation."