ಮೈಸೂರು: ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ರಥೋತ್ಸವಕ್ಕೆ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ಚಾಲನೆ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

King of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Urs, has inaugurated Chamundeshwari rathotsava in Chamundi hills Mysuru on Oct 5th. Rajmatha Pramodadevi has also presented in the occassion.