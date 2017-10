Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A woman from KR Pet has married a blind man. Veena married Manjunath in a simple function in front of close relatives. Manjunath was blind by birth, but was eaking his livelyhood by doing some small work. ಅಂಧನ ಬಾಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಳಕಾದ ಕೆಆರ್ ಪೇಟೆಯ ಯುವತಿ