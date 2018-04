ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಭೇಟಿಯ ನಂತರ ಬಾದಾಮಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ : ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Mysore

oi-Prasad

English summary

I have not yet discussed about contesting from Badami in Bagalkot district with the Congress high command. Will decide after meeting high command, said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru. He has already filed nomination from Chamundeshwari. He also said, he is not going to speak to Ambareesh for not taking interest in meeting people in Mandya.