ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ಸನ್ನಿಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಕುಮಾರಪರ್ವ'ಕ್ಕೆ ಮುನ್ನುಡಿ ಬರೆದ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

"We will definitely win 113 seats in Karnataka assembly elections 2018, and will come to power with majority" JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy told to media in Mysuru. JDS's Karnataka Vikasa Vahini rally has started from Nov 7th in Mysuru.