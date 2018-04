ಹಸಿರಿನಿಂದ ಕಂಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ಮೈಸೂರು ರೈಲ್ವೆ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ!

Mysore

English summary

As more people pour into cities, which are constantly expanding, striking that all-important ecological balance becomes extremely important. Among the feasible solutions posited to this problem of ever-decreasing space is the ‘Vertical Garden’. Creepers, and small flowering plants that can grow on compound walls, plants that do not need a lot of space that can be suspended from the rooftops.