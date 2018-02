ಚಿರತೆ ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆಯತ್ತ ಹೊಸ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ: ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಭೆ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

To control leopard activities in residential areas and also to create awareness among people to save leopards a meeting has taken place in Mysuru on Feb 9th. The meeting held in Shri Chamarajendra zoological garden Mysuru.