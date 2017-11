ಗ್ರಾ ಪಂಚಾಯಿತಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನ ಹಾಕಿ ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟರ್ ದೋಚಿದ ಕಳ್ಳರು

Mysore

Manjunatha

English summary

Thieves broke into Panchayat bulding on November 6th night and Robbed computers, Printers and some Electronic machines in Mysore district, Piriyapattan talluks Chittenahalli. same gang broke into the a co-operative bank witch is very next to Panchayat Office and their also thives stolen some Computers. Piriyapatana police have started Investigation.