ನಾಗರಹೊಳೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಸಂಚಾರ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಸಮ್ಮತಿ

After a prolonged battle for eight long years, the Supreme Court passed orders upholding the closure of Mysore-Mananthavadi highway for vehicular traffic from 6 pm to 6 am and also rerouting of a part of the highway. Activists say this order is a major boost for wildlife conservation in this area as it will help in the movement of wildlife in the critical corridor between Nagarhole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves.