ಸೋಂಕಿತ ಚುಚ್ಚುಮದ್ದು ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಯುವತಿ ಸಾವು

Mysore

Yashaswini

English summary

A BSc student died of infection after vaccination at Kalihundi of H D Kote taluk on Monday. Ankusha (21) is the victim. Dr Raju, who runs a clinic at Hampapura, had given her the injection. She developed infection due to the vaccination and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where she died.