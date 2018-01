5 ರೂ ತಿಂಡಿ, 10 ರೂ ಊಟ; ಇಂದಿರಾ ಕ್ಯಾಂಟೀನ್ ಮೈಸೂರು ಅಡಿಗೆಮನೆ ರೆಡಿ!

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

One of the most important schemes for poor people by Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government, Indira canteen will be started in Mysuru in few days. Indira canteen is chain of canteens which serve food to poor in low cost. In Mysuru 11 Indira canteen will likely to be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah on Jan 12th.