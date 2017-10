'ಮೈಸೂರು ಕಸಾಪ ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಚಾರದ ತನಿಖೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ ನಡೆಯಲಿ'

Mysore

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Cultural city Mysore hosts the 83rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. There is a huge corruption is held in Mysore District Kannada Sahitya Parishat. Writer Bannur Raju has demanded that the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana should be convened after the probe into corruption.