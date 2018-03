ವರುಣಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್- ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಒಳ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಸುದ್ದಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣ ಏನು?

Mysore

oi-Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Rumor about JDS- Congress internal agreement in Varuna constituency. JDS candidate Abhishek is son in law of Tiptur Congress MLA Shadakshari. So, people doubt about internal agreement. But BJP candidate is serious about contest. Either Ka Pu Siddalingaswamy or retire police officer Shankar Bidari will contest from this constituency.